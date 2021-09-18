In Israel, right-wing Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who had been complicit in the massacre of hundreds of civilians in Beirut in 1982 and had found his way back to power by undermining peace talks with the Palestinians, moved as fast as Putin to subsume decades-old Palestinian resistance to Israeli military occupation under the war on terror. Describing Yasser Arafat, leader of Palestinian Authority, as Israel’s Bin Laden, Sharon launched in March 2002, with the support of the Bush administration, Israel’s biggest military operation in Gaza and the West Bank since its original occupation of these territories in 1967 — an assault that irreparably damaged fledgling Palestinian institutions.