Lam Research Corp., up $32.42 to $265.50

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors a surprisingly strong forecast after beating Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $8.27 to $104.91

The digital payments company reported a boost in payment volume that helped it beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Twitter Inc., down $8.08 to $30.75

The social media company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and it issued a disappointing revenue forecast.

Ford Motor Co., down 61 cents to $8.60

The carmaker slashed its earnings forecast for the year after reporting tumbling profit during its third quarter.

3M Co., down $6.87 to $161.89

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics cut its full-year profit forecast.

EBay Inc., down $3.58 to $35.62

The e-commerce company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, which includes the key holiday shopping season.

