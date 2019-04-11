NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $7.64 to $268.42

The electric car maker and partner Panasonic are putting on hold plans to expand their Gigafactory, according to media reports.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.70 to $17.71

The home goods retailer gave Wall Street a mixed fourth-quarter report, with a key sales measure falling short of forecasts.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $9.40

The casino operator could put itself up for sale as soon as this week, according to media reports.

Fastenal Co., up $3.29 to $68.48

The industrial supplies company reported strong industrial activity in the fourth-quarter, which pushed profit and revenue past forecasts.

Rite Aid Corp., down 5 cents to $51 cents

The pharmacy operator reported a fourth-quarter loss and issued a weak full-year forecast.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $2.43 to $36.40

The architectural glass and metal products’ maker fell short of fourth-quarter forecasts as bad weather hurt some manufacturing operations.

JetBlue Airways Corp., up 22 cents to $17.14

The airline announced that it will expand service across the Atlantic Ocean with flights to London by 2021.

Concho Resources Inc., down $3.01 to $104.73

The energy company and its peers lagged the market on lower oil prices.

