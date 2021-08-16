Tesla Inc., down $31 to $686.17.
The U.S. government is investigating the electric vehicle maker’s autopilot driving system.
T-Mobile US Inc., down $4.21 to $140.73.
The wireless carrier is reportedly investigating claims of a data breach.
Devon Energy Corp., down 84 cents to $27.17.
Oil prices slumped and weighed on energy company stocks.
Bank of America Corp., down 34 cents to $41.29.
Bank stocks slipped as bond yields edged lower, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Expedia Group Inc., down $4.49 to $144.14.
Concerns about mounting cases of COVID-19 are weighing on the online travel company and others in the industry.
Duke Energy Corp., up $1.81 to $107.81.
Utilities gained ground as investors shifted more money into areas that are traditionally considered lower risk investments.