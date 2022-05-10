Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

DETROIT — Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays, settings that control windshield defrosters and indicators that say whether the cars are in drive, neutral and reverse. That can increase the risk of a crash.
Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that will improve temperature management for the computer. Updates began on May 3.