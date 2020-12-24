Altimmune (ALT), down $1.17 to $11.45
The Food and Drug Administration issued a clinical hold on the company’s investigational new drug application for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF), down 22 cents to $0.63
The staffing company said it priced an offering of 4.2 million shares of its stock at 60 cents per share.
Apollo Global Mgmt. (APO), up 93 cents to $49.09
The investment manager is part of a group acquiring a 49.9% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US-based metal container plants for about $3 billion.
Tenet Healthcare (THC), down 42 cents to $40.11
The company won’t be selling two Memphis-area hospitals after the Federal Trade Commission opposed the $350 million deal.
Nikola (NKLA), down $1.28 to $13.75
The company’s shares continued to fall, dropping for a second day after it and Republic Services canceled a deal to develop electric refuse trucks.
Marathon Oil (MRO), down 18 cents to $6.63
Energy companies were the weakest performers across the market, giving back much of their gains from the day before.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.