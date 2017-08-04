“Guess the Emoji” has you do pretty much exactly what you think you would: guess the meaning of strings of emoji. Sometimes the questions are essentially a “say what you see” puzzle — a flag and a ship become “flagship” — while others are more thematic. In most cases, players will be able to work their way through them, though there are hints available if needed.

You can earn free hints by completing puzzles, or pay a minimum of $1 to collect more in those instances where you’re really stumped. The app is ad-supported. This is not a sophisticated game. You probably won’t be far off in calling it stupid. But it is strangely fun and pleasantly mindless. And that sort of thing can be important to have on hand sometimes.

Free, for iOS and Android devices.