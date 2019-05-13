NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., down $2.13 to $12.23

The company allegedly conspired with other generic drugmakers to inflate and manipulate prices, according to a lawsuit.

Apple Inc., down $11.46 to $185.72

The technology company stands to lose revenue as the U.S. and China escalate their ongoing trade war.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.22 to $67.10

The home goods retailer said CEO Steven Temares resigned from his position and the board of directors.

Colfax Corp., down 54 cents to $26.50

The manufacturing and engineering company is nearing a deal to sell its air and gas handling division, according to media reports.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp., up 76 cents to $30.91

The gold mining company and its peers made gains as gold prices ticked higher and the broader stock market slumped.

L Brands Inc., down $1.51 to $22.43

The owner of Victoria’s Secret is considering taking its annual fashion show off of network television, according to media reports.

NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.17 to $194.93

The utility company and many of its peers made gains after investors fled to safer holdings as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

Deere & Co., down $9.77 to $146.28

The agricultural equipment maker could see its revenue suffer if demand slows because of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

