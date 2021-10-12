Not necessarily. Abbott’s order and the president’s will probably see each other in court. While employment law experts say the supremacy of federal OSHA regulations over a governor’s executive order is a given, there’s nothing stopping the state from seeing how a judge might rule. Abbott could attempt to bring novel arguments to the court, expanding on his position that employees and customers should be allowed to cite religious, moral or medical objections to the federal mandate. That argument might come up short, however, since the federal mandate already allows individuals to submit to weekly testing instead of getting the inoculation. Abbott’s order is likely to be put on hold during such a lawsuit, according to Kapoor. That’s because a judge is likely to find that vaccine mandates benefit public health, while an executive order against them creates potentially costly policy U-turns for larger businesses, she said.