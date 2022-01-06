Tuesday’s vote marked a setback for Total and a surprise victory for community members who wanted to halt the drilling because they feared it could harm the children’s and neighboring residents’ health. The Associated Press reported on the dispute in November, with a deep look at people affected along the natural gas supply chain. A statistical analysis of the locations of Totals wells in Arlington found a higher density of them in neighborhoods that many people of color call home. Living close to fracking sites has been linked to health risks, including asthma, neurological and developmental disorders.