Anthem Inc., up $3.26 to $263.51

The health insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Boeing Co., up $3.50 to $340.50

The company said it expects its 737 Max plane to return to service by the end of the year.

Norfolk Southern Corp., down $4.09 to $184.87

The railroad operator reported a drop in third-quarter profit as it hauled less freight.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.91 to $40.09

The medical device manufacturer reported a bigger profit than analysts had expected.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.35 to $106.63

The drugmaker reported results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates and announced a stock buyback.

ExxonMobil Corp., up 66 cents to $69.75

Energy stocks got a boost from an uptick in the price of oil.

