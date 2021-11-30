The relevant “monument” in Austin at the moment is Tesla’s new headquarters and factory, called Giga Texas, which is still under construction. When complete, it is promised to be almost one mile long, and it is already so big it is difficult to see all at once. Meanwhile, about 90 miles southwest and almost 200 years into the past, plans are proceeding for a $400 million renovation of the Alamo site, even though the project would disrupt older burial sites, including for indigenous peoples. That too is Texas at work.