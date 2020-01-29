A blowout is an eruption of oil or gas from the wellhead that can erupt in flames if there is an ignition source, such as a spark.
Pennoyer provided no information on the conditions of the three injured workers, who he said were airlifted to hospitals in Austin and Houston. Emergency responders were still at the scene, including a wild-well control crew, he said.
Chesapeake Energy is based in Oklahoma City.
