Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.9 million.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $269.8 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.
