TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53 million in its fourth quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80,000 in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40,000.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $198.3 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 million.
