Predee, who was chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association ahead of his Cabinet appointment, had resigned his job as co-president of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank before joining the government.
Predee’s appointment, which took effect Aug. 6, was part of the formation of a new team in the Cabinet to handle economic affairs.
Thailand’s economy has been badly shaken by the coronavirus, which has battered exports and the important tourism industry.
The Asian Development Bank forecast that Thailand’s economy will contract by 6.5% in 2020, compared to its December 2019 projection of 3.0% growth.
