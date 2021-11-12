Starting in November, Thailand began reopening to fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine, easing the lockdown that has caused massive job losses and hardship. Tourism accounted for some 20% of the economy before the pandemic.
The Thailand Nightlife and Entertainment Business Association had hoped that nightlife businesses, shut since April, would reopen next month.
Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to fall, with 7,305 recorded on Friday with 51 deaths. About 65% of the population have been partially vaccinated.