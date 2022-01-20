SPACs that completed deals last year have, on average, fallen 34% against the basic $10 a share price at which they sell units to investors and at which transactions are agreed upon.(1)Some have done far worse: Shares of deep sea mining company, TMC the metals co. Inc., have shed 85%. Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp. has declined more than 70%.(2) It’s no wonder many SPAC shareholders are demanding their money back instead of funding mergers. This redemption rate exceeded 60% in December, according to data from SPAC Research that I’ve analyzed. So far in January, the average is almost 90%. It’s counterproductive and costly to raise huge gobs of money only to hand most of it back again (not that the banks who get paid for handling the transactions are complaining). SPAC founders are forced to seek additional financing, such as convertible debt, to ensure the deal provides sufficient cash.