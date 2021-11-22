Many people have been buying earlier than usual, reflecting concerns about the well-documented supply shortages. There was a surge in demand for Thanksgiving favorites in the first week of November, according to IRI. Although empty grocery shelves remain a worry, there should be enough turkeys to satisfy demand, it estimated. However, stocks of some products, such as liquid gravy and cranberry sauce are at lower levels than last year. Some shoppers are also struggling to find the particular brands they need for their classic recipes.