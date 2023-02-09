Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A hawk in Japan is an uber-dove anywhere else. The country that pioneered zero interest rates and introduced quantitative easing to the world isn’t rushing to reverse course. While Japan may inch away from the most muscular form of easing, its central bank won’t embrace tight money. Ornithology requires a new vocabulary here.

The central banking world is aflutter over the impending nomination of Haruhiko Kuroda’s successor as head of the Bank of Japan. The yen retreated after Nikkei reported this week that Masayoshi Amamiya, the deputy governor and betting favorite, had been approached to fill the role. The currency’s decline reflected the prevailing view among investors that under Amamiya, the prospect of a hawkish turn in policy would be fairly remote.

After an unusually strong denial from the government, however, the speculation is back on. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed the report as a “trial balloon.” That has everyone guessing: Does former deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso’s taking a role at the head of an APEC task force mean he’s out of the race? Has the apparent leaking of Amamiya’s name in fact damaged the prospects for his candidacy? Do Kishida’s comments that he doesn’t want a ruckus favor Amamiya after all?

Whichever way the prime minister goes, the selection will be that of a circumspect premier who neither wants or needs a radical shift in policy, and all the market chaos that might cause, added to his mounting list of troubles. Last year’s bond collapse in the UK that undid Liz Truss’s leadership didn’t go unnoticed in Tokyo. After the shock that reverberated across markets that followed a relatively minor tweak in December, and considering the country’s record debt pile, Japan needs to tread more carefully. The new person will inherit a cautious institution, one that will move very slowly.

Nakaso would be more hawkish than Amamiya, certainly. Someone like Hirohide Yamaguchi, also a former deputy governor, whose name surfaced unexpectedly late last year, would be even more so. Kishida has highlighted the need for his eventual pick to possess “a high ability to understand and communicate with market participants at home and abroad,” something that may play to the more internationally-experienced Nakaso’s strengths. Nakaso has said that the BOJ shouldered too much of the burden of defeating deflation, and the government needed to do more.

But these are ultimately differences of degree, rather than kind. It’s a mistake to expect a full U-turn. Even the most hawkish of potential BOJ leaders would be a dove at any other central bank. Money will remain cheap in Japan, though perhaps not quite so cheap as it is now. The interest rate gap with other major economies will remain substantial, even if the chasm narrows slightly.

From the outside, it might be tempting to look at conditions in Japan and ask, why not ratchet up borrowing costs? Certainly many have done so; in some circles, it’s become an article of faith that a BOJ about-face is on the way. Those who fall into that camp got a boost from unexpectedly positive wage data in December, with nominal cash earnings jumping 4.8% from the previous year — well above the 2.5% estimate. And Kuroda contributed to such speculation by springing a huge surprise in December, lifting the ceiling on 10-year government bonds a bit. That was after months of strenuously denying change was on the way.

It’s been a good week for some of those who’ve lived with stagnant pay for decades: Nintendo Co. said it would give a 10% across-the-board boost to workers, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s banking unit will give new employees a 24% raise. That’s all helping boost the case that the BOJ’s job is done — inflation’s on the way up, wages are rising, so time to join other major economies in tightening, right?

Not so fast. Scratch the surface of that December salary data and it starts to look a lot less compelling; most of it was in bonuses and other non-regular pay, exactly how Japan’s system is designed to work (since companies can’t easily reduce salaries, they use typically twice-yearly bonuses as a pressure valve to be loosened and tightened as the business environment demands.) Regular pay rose 1.9% — that’s still a lot but below both inflation and the 3% increase that many say is needed for stable inflation.

Megabanks might be raising pay, but will such advances be sustained into the future? The results feel more like a one-time adjustment to rightsize pay packets after a year of inflation than the floodgates opening. And it’s salaries that the BOJ needs to achieve its inflation goal. As Yuki Masujima from Bloomberg Economics points out, ending yield curve control “would raise borrowing costs, slow the recovery and make sustainable inflation harder to achieve — the red line for the BOJ.”

That’s the crucial thing to remember. Unlike most other central banks, the BOJ’s mission has been to generate inflation, not tame it. Whoever occupies the big chair after a decade of Kuroda will still be unable to escape this crucial fact. Don’t forget that when the outgoing boss took over in 2013, Japan faced deflation and a broader sense of national eclipse, the product of a prolonged economic funk. While it’s easy to get excited by the idea of a quick exit from easy money following the installation of a new chief, institutional memory runs deep.

Decades of experience shows avian analogies are highly subjective. The terminology also tends to skate over vital history. Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, was once considered a reliable dovish vote on the Federal Open Market Committee. These days, with the Fed sounding resolute in the battle to contain inflation, Kashkari is very much in the no-surrender camp. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is now seen as among the last hawks standing. Yet for much of last year, the institution she leads was seen as slow to hike. Which is it? The answer is that it’s circumstances and context that matter.

Yes, Kuroda’s arrival was rung in by a massive expansion of stimulus at his first BOJ policy meeting. It wouldn’t be prudent to anticipate an explosion in the opposite direction right after his replacement walks in the door. Change that does come will likely be gradual. Japan is to remain the home of cheap — certainly, cheap-ish — cash for a considerable period. Make sure you study these birds in their natural environment.

