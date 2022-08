Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It looks like the prize of winning the Conservative leadership election will be a bruising battle with Mick Lynch, the emerging face of organized labor in Britain. Amid yet more rail strikes last week and threats from frontrunner Liz Truss to retaliate with new labor laws, Lynch, the leader of Britain’s Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, warned that the country could be heading for the first “general strike” since 1926.

The next Tory leader will face a combination of soaring inflation and labor unrest that’s not been seen since the 1970s. British workers planning or threatening walkouts include lawyers involved in criminal trials, teachers, junior doctors and nurses, and workers at Britain’s largest container port. Telecoms workers and postal workers have voted to strike. To make things messier, there has also been a walkout by waste collection workers.

This is a high-stakes battle in both economic and political terms. If the Conservatives are to win the next election, they’ll need to find an approach to the strikes that convince a majority of workers (unionized and not) that the government has their interests at heart. That will mean not only the stick of legislation — ensuring minimum levels of service on critical infrastructure like railways in the event of a strike — but also some carrots, in the form of economic growth, productivity improvements and the prospect of higher wages.

Advertisement

Such legislative action would not be an attack on the fundamental right to strike, as Lynch claims. France, Italy, Spain and other countries have minimum service provisions, too, and workers still strike. Lynch has an interest in building a narrative of a country where the democratic right to withhold labor is under threat — that encourages other unions to join in the strike action.

“What we’re seeing is not just disputes about terms and conditions, but the rise again of a political agenda,” says Richard Short, co-founder and director of Union Blue, a center-right think tank and pressure group rooted in the idea of moderate trade unionism. With a Tory Party that is in danger of losing its 2019 majority and a Labour Party that hasn’t capitalized on that disarray, he argues Lynch and some other union bosses see a vacuum they are tying to exploit, whether or not that serves their workers.

For all the bluster, though, the threat of a general strike is overblown. A general strike refers to a large portion of the unionized workforce withholding labor to force concessions around pay or conditions. In 1926, some 3 million union members stopped work for nine days. Strikes during the original “winter of discontent” — in the autumn and winter of 1978-1979 — didn’t qualify. Nor is one likely to now.

Advertisement

Even though Britain is more unionized than Germany, France, the US or Japan, it is nowhere near the levels of unionization in the late 1970s. Some 6.4 million UK employees — just over a fifth (23.1%) of the workforce — were trade union members in 2021, the lowest rate on record since 1995 and less than half of what it was in 1979. The majority of today’s unionized workers, however, are in the public sector, which gets to the heart of the problem for the next government.

Not only are these workers facing deep structural changes (for example, remote work affecting travel) and crushing backlogs due to the pandemic, but the spike in living costs has hit real wages hard. And all of that comes at a time when, relatively speaking, real wages had already been stagnant for over a decade and labor markets are exceptionally tight, notes Connor MacDonald, director of economic policy research at the think tank Policy Exchange.

The combination of factors created the perfect storm, feeding frustration and giving union leaders leverage.

Advertisement

Truss’s approach of channeling Tory hero Margaret Thatcher — who vastly curbed the strength of powerful unions — will appeal to the Tory members who vote for the next leader. It’s also unfinished business. Despite a 2019 manifesto pledge, it was only in June that Boris Johnson got around to introducing a series of measures to limit unions’ ability to disrupt essential services. (Truss has promised to pass these laws in her first 30 days.)

But if she wins the race to be prime minister, she’ll need more in her toolbox. She’ll need to find a way to deliver both better public services and real wage growth for those working in the public sector. That will take deep reforms to public services, something Johnson talked about (when Dominic Cummings was his advisor) but never managed. A change in how services are structured and managed will be more likely to succeed if it involves deep consultation with unions who will need to accept that trade-offs are necessary.

In other words, the Tories need to stand up to the unions but also make peace with them. That might seem counterintuitive, but this kind of pragmatism is rooted in the party’s past.

Advertisement

It’s often forgotten that Thatcher, who was a member and proponent of the Conservative Trade Unionists (CTU), argued for moderate unionism and even encouraging Conservatives to be trade union officials. Though there is reflexive anti-unionism in parts of the party, there has also been a rapprochement between conservatives and unions over the years, too. David Cameron became the first Conservative to address the TUC conference and appointed an envoy to help repair relations with the unions.

In a 2012 paper, the Tory MP Robert Halfon urged Conservatives to lean into these roots, noting there are many millions more Tory voters among union members than there are party members and the two had many interests in common. It’s a message that seems even more relevant given the working class, former Labour voters that comprised Johnson’s 2019 majority and the government’s determination to rebalance Britain’s economy.

Of course, there is always going to be a tension here. The right to withhold labor is only effective if there is the potential to cause some pain for employers. That’s why British Airways settled its dispute with check-in staff at Heathrow airport who wanted a 10% pay cut introduced during the pandemic reversed. And there are times when workers’ rights need enforcing. Indeed, when P&O Ferries laid off 800 workers without consultation and hired agency staff at well below the UK minimum wage in their place, the government responded to public outrage, tightening laws and getting P&O to compensate the workers.

Advertisement

But the right to strike needs to be balanced against the interests of the broader community. Understanding that this balance is central to having a functioning state and prosperous economy is why Thatcher’s reforms have held through Conservative and Labour governments ever since. The next Tory leader will have a vanishingly small window in which to win over public and private sector workers. Putting new limits on union actions will be the easy part.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Bank of England Needs a Big Mac and Fries: Marcus Ashworth

• The Labour Party Can’t Rely on Tories to Self-Destruct: Martin Ivens

• Women’s Wealth Is Growing. When Will Finance Catch Up?: Stuart Trow

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article