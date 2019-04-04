President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is well on his way to raising the $1 billion his campaign believes it will take to win him another term in the White House.

He’s building a fundraising advantage that will prove difficult for Democrats to match next year.

Trump’s bring-it-on fundraising approach is a far cry from his self-funding strategy when he launched his first bid for president in 2015.

As the Republican president brings in millions, his would-be opponents are scrambling to raise enough money to earn themselves a spot on the primary debate stages. And the Democratic National Committee remains in debt from previous campaigns.

Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, says, “Whoever the Democratic nominee is, they’ll be depleted.”

