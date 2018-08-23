Today’s Agenda

How About Never? Is Never Good for You?

Saudi Arabia has explanations for why a long-discussed stock sale by its state-owned oil company is now indefinitely on hold — or perhaps just fashionably late, depending on what you believe. Oil prices are too cheap. Saudi Aramco officials are waiting for exactly the right time for what was once billed as an IPO that could value the oil company at $2 trillion — the most valuable public company in history.

Liam Denning doesn’t buy it, and says the concept of a Saudi Aramco IPO was the wrong idea at the wrong time. For Saudi Arabia’s de factor ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the proposed stock sale was a shiny bauble to draw attention to his mission to profoundly diversify the economy. But he had it backward, Liam notes. It was always going to be tough to sell investors on buying a chunk of the state-owned oil giant until Saudi Arabia can show traction in its economic reforms, including attempts to cut back the country’s vast welfare state.

Efforts to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependence on oil always should have been the first priority. It’s “the thing that will make or break the country as oil’s prospects start to dim,” Liam writes. Read the whole thing here.

A Metaphorical Border Wall

A proposal by the Donald Trump administration that would effectively punish legal immigrants for arriving in the U.S. without ample wealth “runs counter to American history and values,” and threatens U.S. prosperity, Bloomberg’s editors write.

An early version of a proposed rule change would make it far tougher for immigrants to obtain green cards for residency or temporary visa extensions if they or their dependents use an array of noncash public benefits including food stamps and Medicaid. The editors say the president should not act by executive fiat to deny temporary assistance to the immigrants the country needs to power the economy.

Related: Francis Wilkinson asks: Who will be held accountable for the Trump administration’s mistreatment of young migrants?

You Can’t Put a Multiple on Feelings

Buying and selling public companies is math, in theory. Cash flow projections and stock market valuations of comparable companies slot into spreadsheets and generate bloodless assessments of what a company is worth. But increasingly, Tara Lachapelle writes, the right price for an acquisition is whatever it takes to win.

Sale negotiations of more companies, particularly those with big personalities at the helm such as Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch of 21st Century Fox, are less about dollars and cents than “faith in one person’s vision, whether the numbers precisely check out or not,” Tara says. Many recent corporate combinations including Walt Disney Co.’s pending takeover of Fox are sound strategies for both companies and their investors, but it’s risky if companies overpay or take on too much debt for acquisitions, she cautions.

Bonus Elon Musk Reading: The Tesla chief is in over his head, and needs to hire an experienced CEO to fix the company and the culture, Joe Nocera writes. He has a candidate in mind: Alan Mulally, who replaced an in-over-his-head CEO at Ford in the 2000s and salvaged the automaker.

Let’s Hear It for the Olds

The Democratic Party is getting attention for a slew of young political novices vying for public office. Al Hunt says the Democrats also need candidates like 77-year-old Donna Shalala, the former Bill Clinton administration official and university president running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Miami. Shalala’s track record has blemishes, but Al notes that her experience in the executive-branch and working with Republicans are needed skills in the Democratic caucus.

The U.S. and China talk trade.

