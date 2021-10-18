Even before the pandemic, the financial industry was rethinking 60/40. Bond yields were very low and not offering much return, while stocks kept going up. In typical Wall Street fashion, the solution was to take on more risk. Some banks suggested putting riskier assets like high yield corporate bonds or real estate in the safer 40% part of the portfolio to juice returns. But that just reduced the stability of the portfolio. It would have been simpler to acknowledge that the price of safety had gone up, so accepting more risk, such as with a 70/30 stock-bond split, might be necessary for investors to achieve their desired returns.