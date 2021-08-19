In 2015, preacher’s daughter Merkel couldn’t just watch the refugees’ suffering and do nothing, so she let them come. In 2021, no Western leaders appear susceptible to such emotion. The U.S., German, Dutch and other governments want to be selective about whom they take, and they want proof that the potential refugees actually did something tangible for them in Afghanistan. The U.S. promise to Afghan allies, reflected in the bureaucracy-mired Special Immigrant Visa program and in President Joe Biden’s words in July — “There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose, and we will stand with you just as you stood with us” — is narrow: it concerns only those who worked for the U.S., and can prove that they did. The same is true of U.S. allies’ promises. The British Council, for example, has acknowledged that some of its present and former staff have been rejected under the U.K.’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.