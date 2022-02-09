Bad loans might also return if or when Europe’s economies slow, but here too there have been reforms, especially in Italy where a slow court-based bankruptcy regime made bad loans hardest to shift. As long as the changes are fully implemented, it will be far easier and quicker for Italian companies to restructure debts when they start to struggle. In the past, the only choice was bankruptcy court, which depending on where you were in Italy could take more than a decade to reach a conclusion.