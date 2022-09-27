Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England’s next scheduled monetary policy gathering on Nov. 3 is a long, long way away. With the pound dropping to a record low against the dollar this week and UK borrowing costs surging, market soothsayers have called for an inter-meeting intervention. But Governor Andrew Bailey has resisted that temptation — and he’s right not to fall into the trap traders are setting for him.

On Friday, the government revealed the biggest suite of tax breaks in half a century, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng promised “more to come.” That fiscal giveaway, combined with energy-bill compensation for households and businesses that will cost £60 billion ($64 billion) in the next six months alone, has rattled sterling markets, with the poundbearing the brunt of investor unease.

So speculation about how the BOE would react mounted on Monday. Futures markets began to anticipate an emergency rate increase in the coming weeks. The prospect of verbal intervention to prop up sterling helped the pound recoup its losses against the greenback.

Advertisement

“If I were still at the BOE, I would be tempted to announce an extra meeting in a week,” Sushil Wadhwani, who was a UK ratesetter until 2002 before setting up his quantitative hedge fund PGIM Wadhwani, said on Monday. “The argument for waiting a week would be to give them time to properly assess the extra news. The reason for not waiting until November is that they are cognizant of the need to respond in a timely basis to the new developments.”

In the end, a statement from Bailey came late Monday, saying the central bank would make a “full assessment at its next scheduled meeting” on the impact of the UK government’s fiscal plans and the fall in sterling, and “act accordingly.” In other words, keep calm and carry on. Stick with the schedule. Don’t be swayed by the hedge funds seeking to profit from market turbulence. Stay aloof.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted last week by 5-4 to increase the official interest rate by half a point to 2.25%, with three panel members in favor of a bigger 75 basis point increase. In the statement accompanying the decision, the MPC said it would “respond forcefully as necessary” if inflationary pressures started to become more persistent.

Advertisement

The futures market is already testing that commitment, given that the government’s tax giveaway is likely to stoke an inflation rate that’s already running at almost five times the central bank’s 2% target. At one point on Monday, traders were anticipating an official borrowing cost 80 basis points higher in the coming week. But the market is still predicting an official rate that is nose-bleedingly high at the next BOE meeting, albeit a tad less surreal in its elevation.

That surge in market interest rates could crush the UK housing market. The cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage — the most popular option with UK borrowers in recent years — with a 75% loan-to-value is already at its highest in a decade, according to Bank of England data for August. And that doesn’t include the surge in borrowing costs in recent days.

Neal Hudson, visiting fellow in real estate and planning at the Henley Business School, estimates that 300,000 borrowers per quarter need to refinance their fixed-rate mortgages at the new, higher rates, with the number peaking at 375,000 in the second quarter of next year. Put another way, about 1.4 million UK households are set to refinance their mortgages over the coming year, out of 9 million owner-occupied and 2 million buy-to-let mortgages currently in place. But the central bank’s job is to curb rising consumer prices, not to keep the real-estate market afloat.

Advertisement

There’s a bigger problem facing financial markets. The BOE is scheduled to start selling the pile of more than £800 billion of bonds it’s accumulated through quantitative easing. Offloading those at the same time the government needs to issue more debt to fund its fiscal extravagance risks exacerbating the surge in bond yields: Five-year borrowing costs for the UK have climbed above those of Italy and Greece in recent days.

The central bank, though, has said there’s a “high bar for amending the planned reduction in the stock of purchased gilts.” It’s also suggested that only the risk of disorderly markets would prompt a pause in sales; for now, even though yields have surged, the gilt market appears to be functioning normally.

So halting plans to sell off its bond holdings risks being interpreted as the central bank admitting that it’s lost control of the gilt market. That would be a dangerous path, given that it’s already effectively relinquished the pound to the vagaries of the currency market.

Advertisement

Currency market intervention, even if only verbal, would also risk worsening sterling’s woes and revive traumatic memories of the pound’s 1992 ejection from the European exchange-rate mechanism. Last week, the Bank of Japan intervened to defend the yen for the first time since 1998, saying “the government is concerned about excessive moves in the foreign exchange markets.” But there, the currency is falling because interest rates are being kept on hold, widening the differential with higher US borrowing costs. The UK is in a different situation; if the Treasury or the central bank even hinted that it was trying to influence sterling’s value, traders would smell blood.

Huw Pill, the BOE’s chief economist, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at a conference on “Economic and Monetary Policy Challenges Ahead” at midday London time. Let’s hope he resists the temptation to go off-piste; his comments, presumably vetted by the central bank, will come under even more scrutiny than usual.

As things stand, fiscal and monetary policy in Britain are diametrically opposed, with the Treasury stamping on the accelerator while the central bank is hitting the brakes. A driver on a racetrack seeking a controlled skid can simultaneously use the throttle and the handbrake to shift the inertia of the car to drift sideways around a corner. Getting the calibration between acceleration and braking wrong, though, can lead to disaster.

Advertisement

The pound is the immediate victim, along with borrowing costs; it remains to be seen whether the shift in government fiscal policy will result in an overreaction from rate setters. For now, though, the BOE is right to keep its hands off the steering wheel.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Truss’s Economic Plan Is Hardly a Disaster: Tyler Cowen

•

Market Meltdown Sends a Warning to UK Government: Mark Gilbert

•

Is Kwasi Kwarteng Up for Saving Britain’s Economy?: Adrian Wooldridge

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mark Gilbert is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering asset management. A former London bureau chief for Bloomberg News, he is author of “Complicit: How Greed and Collusion Made the Credit Crisis Unstoppable.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article