Right after the news broke, a Bank of England spokesperson confirmed that the kind meetings conducted by Broadbent will no longer be permitted. It’s an embarrassing unforced error. In the new world of online surveys and televised press conferences, there are clear ways to send and receive potentially market-moving information that are open to all at exactly the same time. It’s a skillset the Bank seems to have lost since the pandemic. It should conduct a thorough review of how the lack of transparency of its operations can affect markets. Hopefully, such introspection will help drag it into the current century.