Two outside members, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, have previously been viewed as doves. At the next meeting on March 17, or perhaps at the May 5 monetary policy review, if one more member turns hawkish, there will be a third rate hike in quick succession. That now has to be viewed as a racing certainty, along with the bank rate hitting 1% by the summer, as there is no such thing as a dove anymore on the MPC. Even Silvana Tenreyro, who has never voted for a rate hike in any of her international central bank roles, voted for a hike this time.