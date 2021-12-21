And there’s the need to decipher social media. China’s financial blogosphere is active and often has fast, first-hand information. But for fear of censorship, they don’t name names. For instance, a widely followed blogger, whose pen name can be loosely translated as “watermelon brother,” refers to China Huarong Asset Management Co. as “thick eyebrows, big eyes” — understood to be prominent facial features, reflecting the fact that until its latest restructuring, it was majority-owned by the Ministry of Finance. Ping An Insurance Group is the “orange factory,” perhaps because that’s the color of the company logo. Often, the blogger’s posts, dotted with “xxx”, are so cryptic I have to ask my smartest sources to interpret for me.