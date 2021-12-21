Internet companies have for years been a source of embarrassment for regulators. Government-appointed agencies tasked with keeping digital markets equitable have, mostly, let tech giants acquire whatever they want — data, rivals, promising startups — to grow into digital monoliths. That laissez faire approach is starting to change. In 2022 the British government will be one of the first in the world to force companies to cut back on the spread of harmful content or face big fines. The Federal Trade Commission, newly led by Lina Khan, has warned it could unwind mergers. The U.K. did just that in November with the purchase of Giphy by Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook), a first for Big Tech.