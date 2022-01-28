All these features were, and are, of a piece. The license fee separates the BBC from the government in a way that a subvention of ordinary tax revenue wouldn’t. It requires openness and accountability, encouraging tight control of costs, for instance putting downward pressure on what stars can be paid. It cements the obligation to serve all the public, underlining the commitment to political impartiality and reminding the enterprise to make broadly popular programs as well as more sophisticated, educational or otherwise aspirational material. In these ways, it creates a cultural space in which Brits, whether they know it or not, can relate to each other and find they have something in common.