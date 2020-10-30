1. What’s meant by ‘big blue shift’?

The term was coined in a 2013 paper by Edward B. Foley, a professor who leads the election law program at Ohio State University. After studying presidential elections back to 2000, he found that Democratic candidates are more likely than Republican ones to make major gains during the official and complete tallying of all ballots. That includes so-called provisional ballots, which are cast with the understanding that local election officials will later review whether the voter was eligible. Foley used “blue”because in the U.S., Republican victories are commonly showed as red on a map, Democrats as blue. An example of a blue shift -- though not in a presidential election -- occurred in Arizona’s 2018 Senate race. Initial tallies on Election Day showed Republican Martha McSally with a small lead, but after almost a week of further ballot-counting, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was declared the winner.

2. Why is it more of a worry this year?

Concerns about the coronavirus spreading at crowded polling places have prompted many states to lower barriers for voting by mail, and some ballots cast that way might not be counted until after Election Day. And with Trump railing against vote-by-mail as rife with fraud, his Republican followers might have been more reluctant than Democrats to vote that way -- though there’s no evidence to support the president’s charge. There’s also concern that Pennsylvania, a battleground state where the election could be decided, is especially vulnerable to a prolonged and contentious vote count and legal fight.

3. Why is Pennsylvania a special concern?

Pennsylvania is new to mail-in voting. After approving it last October, it took almost three weeks to count all the votes in the June 2 primary. Unlike in some other states, elections officials in Pennsylvania can’t begin processing mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. It all adds up to the feared scenario of Trump declaring victory on election night based on favorable immediate results or what’s been dubbed a “red mirage,” Biden pulling ahead when mail-in votes are added in the following days, and nobody conceding. Not only that, Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and has warned his supporters that he would lose only if the election were “rigged” or “stolen.”

4. Is a winner usually declared on election night?

The usual practice in the U.S. is for television networks and the Associated Press wire service, based on their analyses of results, to “call” a winner once they are convinced one candidate has secured 270 of the 538 votes in the Electoral College, the body that actually chooses the American president. That often prompts the other candidate to concede before morning, even as ballots continue to be counted. This time around, the major networks and the AP will be under extra pressure not to contribute to a national crisis with a premature call. The supersized number of mail-in ballots, and the chance of a “big blue shift,” will be one factor they’ll have to consider.

5. Why do Democrats do better in post-Election Day counting?

Foley cites “the rise of no-excuse absentee voting” since 2000 as one possible reason for the post-Election Day blue shift. Thirty-four states plus the District of Columbia now allow any voter to request a mail ballot without having to cite a reason, such as being out of state on Election Day. And counting those mail-in ballots may take longer in the “large, urban counties” that favor Democrats, Foley surmised in a follow-up paper this year with Charles Stewart III, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It likewise takes longer to count provisional ballots, which usually arise because a voter is newly registered or has recently changed address -- two things more commonly associated with younger, more mobile Democratic voters.

6. How long could vote-counting last?

States have until Dec. 8 -- five weeks after Election Day -- to resolve any disputes or contested votes and to report a final result to the Electoral College, which convenes on Dec. 14 in what traditionally amounts to a mere rubber-stamping of a result that’s already clear. Foley, the Ohio State election expert, urged Congress to extend that so-called safe harbor deadline to Jan. 1 this time around, to give states the maximum opportunity to count all ballots. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, proposed legislation that would do that, but Congress didn’t act on it.

