AP: The Newport letter is arguably the single most important document in American Jewish history, and one of the most important documents in Jewish history, period. It marks the first time that a modern head of state anywhere in the world acknowledges Jews as citizens. Washington writes to the Jews of Newport after visiting Rhode Island that in the United States the government “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” He concludes the letter by quoting from what he would call the Old Testament, what Jews would call the Torah, a line from the Book of Micah where he says that in this new republic, everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make them afraid.