The question will be asked, why now? The answer is both straightforward and nuanced. The simple reason is that it is directly related to the repayment of a U.K. debt to Iran owed for the purchase of tanks and armored vehicles before the Iranian Revolution that were never delivered. Other factors no doubt were in play. The timing indicates how Putin’s war in Ukraine is shifting the global balance of power and blurring previously drawn red lines. Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East North Africa program at Chatham House in London, notes that the release signals progress in the Vienna based negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Like all hostages taken by autocratic regimes, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was a pawn and treated cruelly. “We are caught in the middle of what is someone else’s game and Nazanin is being used as a bargaining chip by the Iranian authorities to put pressure on the British authorities, and there are wider stakes,” her husband noted last year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He and others argued that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested to force Britain to repay Iran for the undelivered tanks. An international court ruled in 2008 that Britain owed the money, but the amount was contested and Britain argued that sanctions prevented repayment.

A shift seemed to come in 2020. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace took the view that the money should be paid. Why it took another two years for that to happen is unclear.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, and that of Anoosheh Ashoori, another British-Iranian detainee accused of spying, came after Iran confirmed that the U.K. government paid the 400 million pounds – $475 million today though Iran says the sum was $530 million – that was owed. Iran’s payment was to the International Military Service (IMS), then a subsidiary of the defense ministry. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the IMS debt has now been repaid in full and that the money is ring-fenced for humanitarian purposes — though, of course, there is no way for Britain to know what the regime does with it. (Morad Tahbaz, another British national, was released from prison on furlough but still detained in Iran.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case is both personal and political for Boris Johnson. A dual British-Iranian national who took her daughter to her birth country on family visits, she was arrested on one such visit in 2016 and charged by an Iranian court for plotting to overthrow the regime. Though no evidence for that or subsequent charges was ever produced, she was incarcerated in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison and suffered both extreme physical and mental effects over the years.

As foreign secretary, Johnson unwittingly played into Tehran’s hands in 2017 when he mistakenly suggested she had been “teaching people journalism” in Iran. He regretted the comment though argued, not implausibly, that Iran was determined to find her guilty in any case. After Johnson and his new wife Carrie had their first child in 2020, they received a hand-knitted beanie from Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who by then had been languishing for four years. Johnson said he was deeply moved by the gesture, writing her back that he would do everything to secure her release.

Such cases are easy for governments to ignore if they are out of the public eye. Richard Ratcliffe ensured that didn’t happen, though he was warned by officials that public pressure might play into Tehran’s hands. More than 3.7 million people joined his #FreeNazanin campaign with many writing their MPs, downloading songs or standing with him on his hunger strike. By keeping her story in the public eye and focusing on a wife and mother wrongfully imprisoned, he shone a spotlight on others in similar circumstances and moved a sluggish government to try harder.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hostage-takings – and whatever the legal pretext, that’s what this was – present democratic governments with a dilemma. Negotiate or pay a ransom and terrorists or autocratic regimes like Iran’s are emboldened. But as my colleague Martin Ivens has argued, the U.K. government’s intransigence was both ineffective and wrong. Iran clearly had grounds to demand the repayment of the tank debt and was willing to use Zadari-Ratcliffe to pursue its claim. While both Britain and the U.S. officially refuse to negotiate to release hostages, actual practice has varied. Often it has been possible to secure release through negotiations without directly linking payments or concessions.

Timing can be everything in such cases. The world has changed a great deal since 2016. While Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in prison, there have been three British prime ministers, five foreign secretaries and two U.S. presidents.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that were imposed in response creates an urgency in the search to replace Russian energy sources, giving Iran and other petrostates on the naughty list an opening. As the news of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s homecoming was released Johnson was paying a visit to Iran’s arch-enemy Saudi Arabia, hoping to convince the Gulf state to dramatically increase its oil output. In its own signal that the niceties of due process valued in the democratic world are of no consequence there, Saudi Arabia — whose leader has been connected with the 2018 killing and dismembering of the journalist Jamal Kashoggi — executed 81 prisoners just before the visit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The end of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s harrowing ordeal, and that of Ashoori’s, is both a welcome relief and a reminder that democracies, unlike autocracies, thrive because they value and protect individual life as well as broader freedoms increasingly under attack. Sometimes messy compromises will need to be made to defend those values.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Iran Is Misreading the War in Ukraine: Bobby Ghosh

• U.K. Hostage Crisis Shows Principles Can Be Costly: Martin Ivens

• The War Prompts the Kindness of Strangers: Therese Raphael

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. She was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion