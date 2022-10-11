Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK government bond market is still not working properly. On Tuesday morning, the industry lingo of the Bank of England sounded dispassionate but it is fraught: “Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The central bank is now stepping in. In addition to the existing daily purchases of long maturity regular gilts, the BOE will each day also buy as much as £5 billion ($5.5 billion) of inflation index-linked gilts. More importantly, they are from three years out to the longest 2073 maturity (except for three specific bonds that have a material change clause). This is a significant step. Previously, it said it was only buying conventional coupon-bearing gilts longer than 20 years maturity as part of its temporary emergency program, called the Financial Stability Intervention. Gilt prices rose on the news.

The BOE needs to do three things to calm markets further: Extend, widen and cancel.

It must extend the timeline of the £65 billion bond-buying FSI, preferably beyond the end of the month. It should also make clear that this facility will be increased to £100 billion if required. Indeed, in one prescient moment upon approving the facility on Sept. 27, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, said the increase would be allowed. The market must not be panicked into thinking things are headed toward a cliff-edge this Friday when the timeline is still scheduled to end; we don’t want the Thelma and Louise finale.

Only £5.4 billion of the facility has been used so far, but it’s evidently not solving the problem. The central bank has been careful to avoid any gaming by other market participants, to ensure the provision is focused on pension funds requiring liquidity; and it has only provided bid-side pricing to emphasize that it’s only a backstop.

Unfortunately, we’re at risk of a systemic spiral due to the forced unwinding of liability-driven investments leverage in pension funds.

That is why widening the scope of the FSI’s remit makes sense. The BOE never bought inflation index-linked bonds — known as linkers — as part of its quantitative easing programs, but they form a significant part of pension fund holdings. The liability-driven investing strategy is at the root of this meltdown, and the rush to liquidate any available holdings into cash has spread the rot into whatever assets can be sold. It is becoming an ATM moment: That’s when cash becomes more important than a risk-free asset like a government bond, reminiscent of the US Treasury meltdown in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

This isn’t a solvency issue but one of a lack of liquidity. The latest report from the Pension Protection Fund shows that the aggregate surplus of the more than 5,000 funds in its roster was at £375 billion at the end of September, a rise of £60 billion from the previous month. The all-important funding ratio improved from 125% to 135%. But when everyone wants to get out of the same door at the same time it creates a logjam, The BOE must prevent this from becoming a doom loop.

The central bank also temporarily halted its corporate bond sales, part of a wider quantitative tightening program. Maintaining this would have sent a confusing signal. If all sterling bonds are suffering from contagion, the BOE might have to revert to accepting wider types of collateral for longer. It acted Monday to provide a wider net for the short-term secured loans of the repo markets. As the global financial crisis taught us, the world’s financial plumbing has to be kept flowing smoothly. The BOE launched a permanent short-term repo facility last week, which offers an unlimited quantity of reserves at the official Bank Rate each Thursday.

However, none of this has yet staunched the selling.

Which brings us on the need for the BOE to cancel plans to actively sell its gilt holdings back into the market. This was due to start at the beginning of October but, at the start of the crisis brought on by the Truss government’s mini-budget, was delayed to Oct. 31. That’s also the date of the chancellor’s next fiscal event, the presentation of his marked budgetary homework from the Office for Budget Responsibility. The BOE simply has to push back its gilt sales to much later — preferably next year, or indeed never. These are not calm markets — a precondition Governor Andrew Bailey declared was necessary for active QT to proceed.

The sale of £900 million of a 2051 index-linked gilt did go ahead today, because the market was set up for it and it would cause more instability to cancel. The duck must still be seen swimming serenely on the surface, even if its legs are paddling away.

The government certainly needs to do its part, too. As Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale SA, puts it, “A near-doubling of public sector borrowing this year compared with the last official forecast does a lot of the damage. Most of that is due to the (unavoidable) energy support package, but tone-deaf tax cuts and the lack of a medium-terms plan to rein spending back in, hurts gilts and sterling, and puts pressure on the MPC to raise rates by even more than they would otherwise.”

The chancellor should by now have received the draft version of the OBR’s evaluation of the nation’s finances. A sense of fiscal restraint would go a long way.

It might be smart to have a bond safety net in place throughout what could be a volatile week at the start of next month. The UK Treasury’s debt management office has a planned sale of a new 2038 gilt that week, probably in excess of £5 billion. Later in the week there are interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the BOE itself, both likely to raise official rates by at least three-quarters of a percent.

The BOE has shown it can act quickly and comprehensively. Not being hidebound by previously announced QT plans would make a significant difference. Extending and widening the safety net is paramount.

