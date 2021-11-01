The best way for Powell to defuse the situation is by first acknowledging that the pace of tapering isn’t on autopilot and that the central bank reserves the right to speed it up or slow it down based on incoming data. It would take a severe shock for that to happen, of course, but just hinting at that optionality would show that it hasn’t abandoned its commitment to keep inflation well-anchored. Second, he would be wise to steer clear of directly trying to influence the market pricing of short-term rates, only saying that officials were split about increasing the fed funds rate in 2022 as of September, and that they will update their forecasts next month based on the latest information. As it stands, I’d expect December’s dot plot to reflect a median expectation of one rate increase within a year, meeting current market pricing halfway.