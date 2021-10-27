Pandemic support has to end eventually. And next year, overall net purchases by the ECB will probably be half of this year’s 700 billion euros. The good news is that something like 350 billion euros of QE will pretty much cover the expected net new issuance from EU governments in 2022. So the heavy lifting from investors will be marginal. But these horses spook easily. And with the French presidential elections in the spring and a still-fragile recovery, there is not only a risk of a market tantrum but also of fewer ways to soothe it.Which is why it is important that the governing council push back against elevated money market rates before repricing extends further along the yield curve. Italian two-year yields have jumped 30 basis points since mid-October, twice as much as the 10-year yield, but that might not remain the case if bickering between ECB hawks and doves leads to a fumble.