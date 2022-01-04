But a deeper look at the move in Treasuries suggests the fundamental driver is the omicron variant of Covid-19. Specifically, it looks as if bond traders are focused on the combination of record case numbers and studies that indicate the new mutation is less severe. They’re then using those data points to price in greater odds of elevated inflation in the coming years but fewer disruptions to the U.S. labor market, which should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates as projected.