Either way, the setup for the coming weeks looks potentially more harrowing than the T-bill curve would seem to suggest. Maybe after 18 months of dealing with a global pandemic, bond traders are unperturbed by the typical antics in Washington. Maybe they have confidence that Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the adults in the room while Congress bickers. Regardless of why Treasury bills have remained so placid, watch the usual indicator for signs that investors are starting to brace for the worst.