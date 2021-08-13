TUI is upbeat and its numbers look to be going in the right direction, especially coming after the lockdowns of the last 18 months. But they have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. Total bookings this summer are at 4.2 million, still down 68% from 2019. Similarly, Heathrow Airport said on Wednesday that there was a 74% increase in July passengers compared with 2020 — but that was still 80% down on 2019.