McDonald’s Corp. finds itself at the center of the latest controversy over a celebrity deal. In this iteration, it’s about whether rapper Cardi B represents the kind of family friendly values that the fast-food chain claims to stand for. And what kinds of family values are being compromised in this promotion for burgers and fries? According to the Wall Street Journal, franchisees cited “the artists’ lyrics” and the “lifestyles” of her and her rapper husband Offset.For me, the problem isn’t a question of family values, but the meal itself: who wants to spend $18 on a McDonald’s burger and fries? That’s more than a lot of people make an hour. More importantly, why did such an iconic artist agree to promote fast food to communities with high rates of hypertension and heart disease, and low access to healthcare? That deserves much more scrutiny than a debate about whether Cardi B represents family values.The concerns raised by some of McDonald’s franchisees suggest a racialized and dated definition of family values where matriarchs are quiet and sanitized of their sexuality. If you take a harder look at younger families these days, especially families of color, it’s easy to see many Cardi B fans in the mix. The shock and outrage over this brand deal is steeped in the kind of racial ignorance and misogyny that animate so many battles in America’s ongoing culture war.

It doesn’t surprise me that McDonald’s chose Cardi B and Offset as celebrity endorsers. Cardi B herself is a mom and is loved by families across the country, especially ones headed by younger parents. She’s such a part of the soundscape of families’ lives that some kids have gone viral rapping along with her songs. Many moms, including Cardi B herself, cover their kids’ ears over some of her more explicit lyrics or stop the music altogether. Parents make their own decisions about whether they let their kids listen to Cardi B’s music. But for many families, whether the kids know her songs by heart or not, Cardi B is a loved figure.

Allow me to catch you up on why people love this Dominican-Trinidadian lady underdog. Here’s the short version: Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B grew up in the Highbridge neighborhood of south Bronx during the 1990s. She found economic independence working as a stripper, which helped her escape an abusive boyfriend. She became famous on Twitter for her humor and talking openly about stripping. Eventually she was cast on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York, where her co-stars didn’t take her musical aspirations seriously. But she became an instant fan favorite. Shortly after, she became famous as a music artist with her song, “Bodak Yellow,” included in her Grammy award-winning album “Invasion of Privacy.”

The first thing to recognize here is that Cardi B is known for her defiant, confident, ruthlessly booming personality. Historically, women of color have been derided for taking up space. In professional settings, it’s not uncommon for women of color in particular to be seen as aggressive when they are simply asserting themselves, and they are often punished for being too successful. As a rapper and entertainer, Cardi B has a platform to put this boisterous “from the hood” personality and no-nonsense attitude on display, reflecting back to women of color what they see in their friends, family and community.

Cardi B’s goal is not to assimilate or downplay her past as a stripper and domestic abuse survivor, despite her new wealth and fame. Instead, she’s adamant about talking about her life before fame and her days as a stripper, a class of disenfranchised workers who often work in dangerous conditions. She told Cosmopolitan in 2018 that she’ll never stop talking about her days as a stripper because “y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”

Cardi B has also done something that’s hard for most people to do, even some recent presidents: take responsibility for her mistakes. She recently bemoaned the loss of a lucrative deal with gaming giant Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty over court dates to address assault charges saying, “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.” She also apologized after a video resurfaced of her admitting to drugging and stealing from men during her days as a stripper. During her community service over the assault charges, she often tweets about being accountable in her own Cardi B way. Recently she said, “Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW!”McDonald’s recognizes what she brings to the table, and her ability to reach a different set of consumers. The company said that it’s hearing support from owners and their workers, and that it’s always thoughtful about what’s posted on its channels, and careful to avoid language that might offend. “Cardi and Offset are an iconic couple who have their own date-night tradition at McDonald’s that goes back years. We’re proud to share a little piece of that,” it said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

However, the deal should raise some eyebrows. For instance, the branded meal she’s promoting isn’t a new product at all, just packaged together under a celebrity name. If this is a promotion, why is McDonald’s offering its existing menu items at a higher price? Also, there is the broader legacy of fast food companies disproportionately targeting ads to Black and Latino consumers even though diets high in fast food are linked to greater risks of type II diabetes, and heart disease. If they do develop one of these diet-related issues, Black, Latino and indigenous people in the US are less likely to get the care they need.

Just like any other McDonald’s celebrity endorser, Cardi B is a marketing tool to increase sales and appeal to younger diners. The company has found success bringing in food sales through previous partnerships with artists such as Travis Scott, J Balvin and Saweetie. Cardi B and other fast-food-endorsing celebrities should be held to account for what they promote to their fans.Like many superstars, Cardi B is more than her music. That’s how she initially gained fans, but she’s since come to represent someone who subverts power and deals with life’s blows with humor and confidence. She’s one of the few representations of women of color in the mainstream who are still deeply rooted in the sensibilities they adopted through living in poverty.

Her branded meal with McDonald’s is not aimed at those who carry a racialized vision of family values that scorns what makes her familiar and powerful. Cardi B speaks to people who already know what she stands for and what she doesn’t. At a time when young parents are living paycheck-to-paycheck, often in jobs where they’re treated with little dignity, Cardi B helps to relieve some of the burden.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

