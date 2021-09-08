Here’s how the tracking works: If a parent and child each have an iPhone and set them to share locations, either one can tap on the recipient’s name in a text message and see where they are on a map at any time. There are also separate apps for tracking a family member’s location, such as Find My Friends for iPhone users, or for Android users, the location-sharing feature on Google Maps or apps like Life360. If a child goes somewhere after school but is late coming home or gets lost, a parent could easily find them through one of these apps and go pick them up.