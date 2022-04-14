Placeholder while article actions load

I haven’t yet read the new book from E.J. Dionne Jr. and Miles Rapoport arguing for universal — “mandatory” — voting in the U.S., but based on how Mark Z. Barabak at the Los Angeles Times describes the proposal, I’m a bit more swayed than I usually have been. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Let’s get the obvious objections out of the way. I thoroughly agree with the authors, and the scholars they consulted, that mandatory voting is constitutional. Especially since they call for several options for those who would prefer to opt out: A “none of the above” line on the ballot for those who don’t like any candidate; some sort of accommodation for those who feel compelled to abstain based on religious practices; and, for those who still wouldn’t comply, minimal fines. Feel free to argue that compulsory voting under those conditions is an unjustified infringement on one’s liberties, but there’s simply no strong case that it’s unconstitutional.

And, no, universal voting isn’t just a partisan plot to benefit Democrats. Or Republicans. Or anyone else. Political scientists have repeatedly found minimal differences between voters and non-voters. Moreover, one of the few really positive developments over the last 20 years or so is that after a brief period in which virtually all the groups most likely to vote tended towards Republican and all those least likely to vote tended toward Democrat, things have returned to normal. Fifteen years ago, it was common for people to speculate that Democrats had real, continuing disadvantages in midterm elections because low overall turnout inevitably helped Republicans. Not anymore. If Democrats are clobbered this November, it’ll be for a normal democratic reason: It’s a midterm with an unpopular Democrat in the White House.

The best argument for universal voting has always been that it encourages participation in democracy, thereby generating additional buy-in among the broadest possible group of citizens to the whole idea of a democratic polity. But Dionne and Rapoport add more. The one that strikes me as pretty strong is the idea that universal voting would immediately mark the end of the voting wars, with one party fighting for ways to make (voluntary) voting easier and the other pushing to make it harder. If voting is optional, then both parties have an incentive to set rules that they believe help them; mandatory voting would end all that.

I’m less impressed by the case that eliminating turnout as a key election variable would reduce the poisonous effects of negative partisanship, in which voters tend to hate the other party even more than they like their own. Negative partisanship could still be wielded in nomination contests, and therefore by politicians who anticipate future nomination contests; a member of the House, that is, could still try to build a name for her future Senate run by bashing the other party. And that’s before the incentives created by the conservative marketplace (and the smaller, less important liberal marketplace).

I’m not even sure that the electorate should necessarily represent all citizens, at least if voting is made sufficiently easy and any remaining restrictions apply equally to all voters. As long as every citizen finds it as easy to vote as every other citizen, I’m not sure that — at least theoretically — there’s anything wrong with those who bother to participate voluntarily shouldn’t have more say than those who voluntarily opt out. Indeed, those who do more than just vote already have more influence than those who vote but do nothing else, and we’re pretty much OK with that, with the exception for some people of financial contributions. That is, no one believes that hours working as a volunteer should be capped — or that all citizens should be forced to write three letters for elected officials or spend 20 hours per election phone-banking for their party. It’s not immediately clear to me why voting should be different.

On balance, I’m not entirely sold. Besides, my own favorite reform proposal that is unlikely to be adopted and wouldn’t have much if any effect on electoral outcomes is lowering the voting age by four or five or six years, and I’m not sure if it makes sense to adopt a second such idea. But I tend to believe that thinking through these proposals is a healthy exercise anyway that reminds us of — or educates us for the first time about — what we really value about democracy. And that is good for the republic. So kudos to Dionne and Rapoport for pushing the idea, even if I’m not quite ready to support it.

