The call to cut red tape, to simplify and reduce the burden of taxes and regulation, is ever the siren song from a large section of Britain’s Conservative party and their friends in the City of London. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even at the peak of the UK’s so-called light-touch approach to overseeing finance in 2006, when Britain had spent years loosening standards to attract more business from around the world, demands like these were being made by City of London Corporation-sponsored think tanks. A pamphlet the City Corporation published that year included an essay entitled “All Regulation is Bad.”

Boris Johnson’s government, on a mission to prove the benefits of Brexit, has now promised to bring a Financial Services and Markets bill sometime in the next year that will revoke European financial rules and replace them with something that better suits the UK.

Details are very few in terms of what this means for the City, but its statement of intent is troubling: The proposal is to force regulators to adopt a greater focus on growth and international competitiveness. In that direction dangerous rocks lie.

Chasing growth in banking or insurance is almost never a good idea – it typically leads to too many bad risks. Scrambling to set the most competitive regulations isn’t always healthy either as the 2008 financial crisis showed. Sure, banks and insurers blew up across the western world, but many were most harmed by the business they did in London. US insurer AIG, for example, was broken by the credit derivatives written by its UK financial-products arm. For many German banks and other Europeans, the damage was caused by London-based operations that borrowed cheap dollars in short-term markets and invested them in US mortgage bonds.

But even after the crisis and Brexit, London is still in the top ranks of finance. It is Europe’s largest capital market, with one-fifth of global activity, second only to the US’s one-quarter share, according to New Financial, a London-based think tank. It is the clear global leader in the derivatives and foreign-exchange markets: More dollars are traded in Britain every day against other currencies than in the US: $1.6 trillion versus $1.2 trillion.

The UK government wants to throw off the strictures of European law. And yet even under these rules, Britain is the world’s top exporter of financial services, according to The City UK, a lobby group, ahead of the US. And only 30% of those exports go to the European Union, less than the 34% that go to the US; the remaining 36% is split among the rest of the world.

Some elements of EU law are likely not relevant to the UK’s domestic markets, but on rules that matter to international finance and Europe’s regulators, Britain will only risk losing business to the continent if it diverges too much from existing rules. The EU wants to have some control over risks taken by banks and investors that European governments might have to backstop. That makes sense and is why the bloc wants to pull some assets and activity back within its borders.

But Europe’s citizens still have more of their savings in bank accounts than in investment funds or pensions; the bloc is far from creating a unified capital market to challenge London. Neither the EU nor the US is embarking on a wave of deregulation of their own and nor should the UK.

What does the City want? An end to the EU-mandated bonus cap for obvious reasons, but this would make little difference to international competitiveness – if it did, an exodus of bankers from all of Europe to the US would have long been underway.

Bankers have already won a fight to get London to loosen rules on listing blank-check companies, or SPACs, which boomed during the pandemic. That now looks like a waste of time as the US — the home of greatest SPAC excess — is tightening rules and banks are dumping clients.

The New Financial think tank produced a string of recommendations in a paper this month, many fairly niche, but including a cut to bank-capital requirements and demands to scrap rules — created in the wake of the 2008 crisis — that keep ordinary consumer deposits quarantined from investment banks in institutions that do both.

UK capital rules are in line with other countries, and it is hard to see evidence London suffers for its protection of depositors. Banks located in Britain still do more international lending than those in any other country, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Promoting digital innovation is, of course, on everyone’s bingo card: The UK is already the leading market in Europe for venture-capital investments and fintech companies, according to Nalin Patel, senior analyst at Pitchbook, a specialist research service. There might be some small tweaks to be made, but Britain’s flexible and cautious approach seems to be functioning well.

Britain’s top watchdog, the Prudential Regulatory Authority, has won plaudits from international banks for its approach to things like cloud computing. That comes from the fact that it already has competition as a secondary objective after financial stability, safety and soundness. Putting international competitiveness on an equal footing with financial stability would be an error that would hurt London’s reputation in Washington, Brussels and beyond.

History shows that it’s decisions made elsewhere that have contributed as much to the City’s success as fiddling with regulations here. The growth of dollar lending from London in the second half of the last century began when caps on interest payable by US banks led to a buildup of deposits in the UK.

Clever financiers like Siegmund Warburg found ways to exploit this underemployed capital even before US tax changes turbocharged an international bond market. London’s modern expertise, services and money flows were firmly established before these restrictions were lifted. Britain was then ready to capture international capital flows as global trade grew and economies progressively opened up.

Today, the City’s biggest threat is from geopolitical ruptures that threaten to undo recent decades of globalization. Looser financial rules will be no match for political battles or trade wars if that’s where the world is heading. The only thing that a bonfire of regulations guarantees is to expose Britain and its taxpayers to greater financial risk.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

