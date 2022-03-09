This matters beyond the cozy world of metals trading. In the past, nickel was largely used to produce stainless steel, but the metal today is a critical component of high-efficiency batteries for electric cars. Last month, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Inc., tweeted his company’s “biggest concern” was nickel supply.For nickel traders, the LME is the main market. That’s where Xiang, also known as “Big Shot,” built his bet over several months. The position was perhaps the worst kept secret of the market, and the LME was aware of its existence.His wager collapsed very much like Rich’s did. Except that 30 years ago, zinc prices fell; Xiang’s undoing was nickel rallying. As the price went up, bearish investors like Xiang tried to buy back their bets, triggering a short-squeeze. Until then, the market, though messy, was still relatively orderly.Then, things got weird. The more the traders bought, the more they pushed the price higher in a self-feeding frenzy. Nickel prices jumped 90% on Monday, the biggest ever one-day jump. Despite clear signs of stress, the LME decided to re-open in the early hours of Tuesday. But the short-squeeze got worse overnight in London and prices climbed much higher. At one point, they hit an all-time high of $101,365 per metric ton, up from $20,175 a ton in January. At 8:15 a.m. in London, the LME finally closed the nickel market. By then, commodities traders had been busy betting billions of dollars in nickel and other cross-commodity deals. The LME also decided to cancel all the overnight transactions, which made a farce of its principles of free-and-fair trading.The exchange should have shut down at the end of Monday — and the U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, should have insisted on it. The LME needs to own that it created a problem with its decision to allow trading to continue. Hundreds of millions of dollars in profits – and losses – have now vanished because it has scrapped the overnight trades. Why did it do that? No one seems to know.

The exchange probably fears that several of its members would had gone out of business if the trades had stood. If that’s the case, the LME is, in effect, bailing them out with money that belongs to the bullish traders who would have made profits overnight. The crisis is so grave that the LME plans to keep the nickel market closed until at least March 11.

Policy changes are needed: The exchange needs to implement position limits to reduce the ability of a single trader like Big Shot to take huge positions. Even without those limits, the exchange — and the FCA — have the ability to use their moral authority to encourage traders to reduce their bets. They should have used it with Xiang days, if not weeks, ago. Daily maximum price fluctuations limits need to be established, too.The FCA also has some explaining to do: How is it possible that this happened under its nose? Even though the agency started operations only in 2013, there’s been a lot in the historical record for it to review: from the tin crisis in 1985 to Rich and his zinc bet to the Sumitomo copper scandal in 1996. Why didn’t the FCA ask the LME to close the market on Monday, or in the early hours of Tuesday? Was anyone at the FCA actually watching the screen at at 4:00 a.m London time as nickel jumped 45% in a matter of minutes?A lot of the work to restore trust in the market will fall to the next LME chief executive officer. The LME’s current leader, Matthew Chamberlain, announced earlier this year that he would depart in late April to join a cryptocurrency company. He should know all about volatility by then.

