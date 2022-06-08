Placeholder while article actions load

As always, pride comes before a fall. No sooner had Credit Suisse Group AG’s global head of investment banking declared boldly “We are back” in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Tuesday than the very next day his bosses issued their third profit warning this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The chief rainmaker, New York-based David Miller, had talked up his hiring plans and said the troubled bank was in the closing stretches of its turnaround. That sounds a discordant clang next to Wednesday’s news that the bank expects a loss in investment banking in the second quarter and that fresh job cuts are likely on the way.

This corporate malaise is entertaining for competitors and will feed the habit of market wags who have taken to calling the Swiss bank Debit Suisse for its ability to keep losing money. But for the bank itself, the situation is serious and not getting better. In time, that will give credence to questions about its balance-sheet strength and leadership.

Credit Suisse’s depressed financial performance in investment banking contrasts with a relatively positive outlook from peers. Industrywide trading revenue in bonds and currencies is forecast to be up about 6% from the second quarter last year, while in equities it is expected to be flat, according to estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence. Fees for advising on deals and fundraisings, meanwhile, are forecast to be up compared with the first quarter, although down roughly one-third from the second quarter last year.

Comments from senior bankers at rivals suggest these estimates are conservative, at least on the trading side. Leaders have said they are enjoying the kind of good market volatility that gets investors and corporations trading, while allowing banks to charge healthy spreads between bid and offer prices – and to not get caught in bad positions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto told investors last month that its second-quarter markets revenue would be 15%-20% higher than a year before – the consensus estimate used by BI is for a 10% rise for the bond-trading business only. Deutsche Bank AG executives have signaled their good performance in the first quarter has continued into the second in bond trading.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron spoke last week about clients trading in healthy volumes.

Dealmaking and equity and bond issuance isn’t as good: Comments range from “resilient” or “holding up” to Pinto’s prediction of a 45% drop in second-quarter revenue year-on-year for JPMorgan.

For Credit Suisse, part of the problem is its business focus: It has a big concentration in securitizations and trading mortgages, which was weak in the first quarter and likely remains difficult now. The leveraged-loan market has been a relative bright spot: the bank had roles in big recent deals like Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion deal for VMware Inc. But that kind of junk-rated lending is risky in volatile times and the market has slowed dramatically this year.

The really serious problem for Credit Suisse is the uncertainty about where it is in its turnaround and how long it will take. I’ve said before it will take longer than many investors seem to expect given the share price performance. While the stock has done much worse than Deutsche Bank’s so far this year, it still trades at a higher multiple of forecast book value.

The uncertainty doesn’t help with hiring or retention, which will degrade the quality of its staff. It also lends credibility to speculation that the board isn’t totally happy with Thomas Gottstein as chief executive and that the bank is going to have to raise fresh equity.

It looks too early for either a change in leader or a capital raise. Credit Suisse’s capital ratio was just ahead of its near-term target at the end of the first quarter at 13.8%, but behind its longer term target of 14%. But keep making losses and that target gets further away. If Credit Suisse hasn’t arrested its deterioration by the final months of this year, both the leadership and capital questions will get real.

