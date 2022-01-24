1. What’s new?
The Supreme Court has agreed to take up appeals in separate cases challenging the racial considerations of admissions policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. The cases give opponents of the policies an opportunity to have the matter weighed by a court that has become much more conservative in recent years. The appeals are expected to be heard in the court’s term starting in October.
2. What’s the background?
As part of a broader campaign of affirmative action to redress discrimination against minorities, some U.S. universities in the late 1960s began considering race when admitting new students. In its 1978 decision on the matter, the Supreme Court struck down the use of strict racial quotas but said schools could consider race as one factor in admissions as a way to ensure a diverse student body. In 2003, the court refined its view, ruling that admissions offices could consider race, as long as they do so as part of a holistic review of the applicant’s file and don’t mechanistically give racial minorities an advantage. It reaffirmed that position in 2016, saying a university “may institute a race-conscious admissions program as a means of obtaining the educational benefits that flow from student body diversity.”
3. What’s the practice among U.S. universities?
About 20% of four-year public universities use race as a consideration in admissions, according to a report by Ballotpedia, an organization that focuses on U.S. ballot measures. The practice is more common among elite universities, which admit a relatively small percentage of the applicants they get. It’s banned altogether at public institutions in nine states, including California and Florida. The Supreme Court upheld such a state ban in a 2014 case involving Michigan.
4. What’s the argument for barring race as a consideration in admissions?
In the Harvard case, plaintiffs argue that in trying to achieve diversity in admissions, the school discriminates against Asian-American applicants, limiting the number it accepts. (Harvard says it doesn’t penalize Asian-American applicants.) The group Students for Fair Admissions supports race-neutral approaches for ensuring student body diversity, such as admitting the top academic performers at every high school in a state.
5. What’s the argument for keeping race-conscious policies?
Advocates of the policies say that race-neutral initiatives fall short of ensuring a diverse student body. They argue that abandoning racial considerations will hurt minorities long-term. Data from states that have banned race-conscious admissions policies show a widening gap between the percentage of freshmen who are Black and Hispanic versus college-aged residents who belong to those groups. One study concluded that after California barred race-conscious admissions, minority applicants to the University of California experienced declines in degree attainment and in income.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.