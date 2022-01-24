As part of a broader campaign of affirmative action to redress discrimination against minorities, some U.S. universities in the late 1960s began considering race when admitting new students. In its 1978 decision on the matter, the Supreme Court struck down the use of strict racial quotas but said schools could consider race as one factor in admissions as a way to ensure a diverse student body. In 2003, the court refined its view, ruling that admissions offices could consider race, as long as they do so as part of a holistic review of the applicant’s file and don’t mechanistically give racial minorities an advantage. It reaffirmed that position in 2016, saying a university “may institute a race-conscious admissions program as a means of obtaining the educational benefits that flow from student body diversity.”