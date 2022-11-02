Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been at loggerheads with leaders of the northern Tigray region since 2020. Their forces fought each other for more than 16 months before a truce was declared in March. It unraveled in August when the two sides accused each other of staging fresh attacks. Fighting persisted until African Union brokered another truce in November. The conflict has pushed millions of people into hunger and tarnished Abiy’s once-illustrious reputation as a Nobel laureate.

1. How did Abiy’s fortunes change?

Abiy started with a bang when he became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018. He scrapped bans on opposition and rebel groups, purged allegedly corrupt officials and ended two decades of acrimony with neighboring Eritrea, an initiative that won him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. He also welcomed foreign capital to maintain momentum in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies. But he struggled to contain ethnic tensions, and his attempts to sideline the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, once the nation’s preeminent power broker, led to civil war. The conflict stalled planned economic reforms and prompted the US government to impose sanctions on Ethiopia and withdraw its duty-free market access. The nation’s misery has been compounded by the worst drought in four decades and soaring grain and fuel prices.

2. What sparked the civil war?

Abiy set about consolidating power under his newly formed Prosperity Party after taking office. This meant confronting the TPLF, which had dominated the ruling coalition since a Marxist regime was overthrown in 1991 and continued to govern Tigray. Abiy ordered a military incursion into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing forces loyal to the TPLF of attacking a military base to steal weapons. The TPLF said its raid was a preemptive strike because federal troops were preparing to attack. The government eventually gained the upper hand in the war, and the rebels withdrew to within Tigray’s borders in December 2021. Five months after the initial cease-fire was declared, the TPLF accused federal forces and allied troops from neighboring Eritrea of starting a new offensive. A new truce was reached following talks in South Africa led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo. It remains uncertain whether it will hold.

3. What’s been the fallout from the war?

The government hasn’t disclosed casualties, and access to the conflict zones was restricted, but there are fears that hundreds of thousands of people have died due to fighting, hunger and a lack of medical care. The United Nations estimated in November that the war, along with a drought in eastern Ethiopia, had left about 20 million people in need of aid. The government has rejected allegations from civil rights groups that it obstructed efforts to dispense aid or that its forces were party to widespread human rights violations. A panel of UN experts in September reported that all sides in the fighting have likely committed abuses such as extra-judicial killings and rape. It said that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that some of the violations amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

4. What are the other tensions about?

The government has accused members of the Oromo Liberation Army, which has aligned itself to the TPLF and has been campaigning for greater regional autonomy, of killing hundreds of civilians and deployed the army to avert further violence. The group, which controls part of the central Oromia region, in turn alleges that the federal police have targeted and killed ethnic Oromos and Nuers. Ethiopia and Sudan are meanwhile at loggerheads over the rights to a swath of fertile land along their border. Al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based Islamist group that’s linked to al-Qaeda and is seeking to expand its influence in the Horn of Africa, also staged an attack in Ethiopian territory in July 2022.

5. Why all the instability?

Africa’s oldest nation-state, Ethiopia has long been plagued by discord among its more than 80 ethnic groups. The country was an absolute monarchy until the 1974 socialist revolution that deposed Emperor Haile Selassie. It became a multiethnic federation in 1991, when a TPLF-led alliance of rebels overthrew the Marxist military regime that followed Selassie. The Tigrayans, though comprising just 6% of the population, came to dominate national politics. After failing to quell three years of violent protests over the marginalization of other, bigger communities, including the Oromo and Amhara, Hailemariam Desalegn quit as prime minister in 2018. The then-ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front named Abiy, an Oromo, as his successor. Abiy’s party won a decisive majority in mid-2021 elections.

6. What’s been the impact on the economy?

Ethiopia’s $111 billion economy expanded by an average of more than 7% annually between 2018 -- the year Abiy took power -- and 2021, but the International Monetary Fund sees the growth rate slowing to 3.8% in 2022. With its finances under strain, the government announced in 2021 that it wants to restructure its $28.4 billion of external debt. The US urged multilateral lenders to halt their engagement with Abiy’s administration. The IMF has yet to initiate a new program for Ethiopia -- a key requirement for debt restructuring -- after the previous one lapsed without any money being disbursed.

With assistance from Fasika Tadesse.

