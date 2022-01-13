These windfall profits haven’t gone unnoticed by investors — shares of Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport have gained 1600% in dollar terms since the start of 2020, for example, while shares of Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk A/S are near a record. There are hopes a more consolidated and digitized industry is at last becoming more disciplined and efficient; with the cash they’re generating container lines are able to pay down debt, fund carbon-cutting investments and make value-creating acquisitions in areas like logistics. And of course they’re increasing shareholder payouts.